Comparing Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $1.02 billion 5.70 $190.17 million $1.86 31.26 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 18.59% 11.93% 10.62% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Globus Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 7 3 0 2.18 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $70.91, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

