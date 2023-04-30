Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

