COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 146,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,139. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $341.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

