COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ COMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. COMSovereign has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $38.61.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($18.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,117.82% and a negative return on equity of 448.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter worth $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

