Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

