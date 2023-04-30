Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.42. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

