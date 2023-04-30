Condor Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,354,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $343.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

