Condor Capital Management Purchases 797 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 89,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $46.51 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

