Condor Capital Management Sells 31,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

