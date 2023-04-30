Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $901.59 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $901.59 million and $93.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,308.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00301780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00531463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00066164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00403468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,517,124 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,341,457.375039 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32182399 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $87,108,146.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

