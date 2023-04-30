Conflux Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $896.01 million and $92.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,184.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00309949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00529052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00067587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00407899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,318,929 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,075,067.7932067 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33489869 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $188,675,660.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

