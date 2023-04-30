Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of CFMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 44,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,935. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
