ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,513,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 805,935 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $650,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $102.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

