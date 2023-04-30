Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,461. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

