Contrasting Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) and FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Rating) and FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and FLEX LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG 54.05% 16.95% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FLEX LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Caspian Services has a beta of 5.22, suggesting that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEX LNG has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caspian Services and FLEX LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEX LNG 0 6 0 0 2.00

FLEX LNG has a consensus target price of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.17%. Given FLEX LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLEX LNG is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and FLEX LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEX LNG $347.92 million N/A $188.04 million $3.52 9.78

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Caspian Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides oilfield services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services segments. The Vessel Operations segment consist of chartering a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to customers performing oil and gas exploration activities in the Kazakhstan Sector of the North Caspian Sea. The Geophysical Services segment provides seismic data acquisition services to oil and gas companies operating onshore in Kazakhstan. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

