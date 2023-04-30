Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-$0.59 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Natixis purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 893,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.