Cosmos Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $77.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00039795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

