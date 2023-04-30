Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE CUZ opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

