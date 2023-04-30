Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. 3,114,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,301,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,967,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

