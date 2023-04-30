Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

