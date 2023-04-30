Cronos (CRO) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $16.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

