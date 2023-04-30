Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,060 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

