Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,864.98

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00008991 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $41.58 million and $6,864.98 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

