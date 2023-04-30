CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
CTP Price Performance
Shares of CTPVF stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. CTP has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.
CTP Company Profile
