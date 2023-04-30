CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CTPVF stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. CTP has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

