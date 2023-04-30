Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cue Biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 377,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 4,257.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Further Reading
