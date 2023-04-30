Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 396.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 377,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a negative net margin of 4,257.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

