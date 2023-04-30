Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.5 %
CULP stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Culp
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
