Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.5 %

CULP stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

