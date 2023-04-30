Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in April

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 3,163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,087. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CURLF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

