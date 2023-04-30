CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Up 46.2% in April

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 381,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,470. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About CV Sciences
