Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.7 %
DTRUY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,934. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
About Daimler Truck
