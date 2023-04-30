Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DLTTF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

