Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3418 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Danone Price Performance

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.24 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($66.67) to €50.00 ($55.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

