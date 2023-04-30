Decentralized Social Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $147.76 million and approximately $271,418.01 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $14.03 or 0.00047768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

