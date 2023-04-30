Desjardins Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPRQF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PPRQF stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

