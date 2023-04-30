Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $230.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

