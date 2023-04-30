Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DPSGY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 29,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.3989 per share. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.