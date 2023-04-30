Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 158,827 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of General Motors worth $391,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

GM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

