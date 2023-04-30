Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,739 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Webster Financial worth $144,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.