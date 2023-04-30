Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $236.16 Million Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of WESCO International worth $236,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $56,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $2,889,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NYSE WCC opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

