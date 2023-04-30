Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $259.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,494,508 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of First Republic Bank worth $259,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

