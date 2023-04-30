Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $57,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
