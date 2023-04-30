Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,386,178 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,386,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,964,000. CarMax accounts for about 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.41% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,397,000 after acquiring an additional 540,819 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 34.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 37.9% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

