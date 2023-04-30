Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,503 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Regal Rexnord worth $82,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $130.16 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

