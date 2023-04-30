Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 104,298 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,298 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $493,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

