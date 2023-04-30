Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 299,256 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,256 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $196,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $23,794,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The company had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.



