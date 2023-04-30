Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 570,021 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570,021 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $88,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.