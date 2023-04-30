Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,449 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97,449 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.07. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.