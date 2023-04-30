Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $221.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

