Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.