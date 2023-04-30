Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,309,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 2,990,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,515.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DREUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Articles

