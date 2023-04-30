Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $41,494.60 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.34 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 70.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 580,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 145,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

